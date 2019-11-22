Police respond to Queens Center mall after chaos breaks out among crowd of 200 kids

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police responded to the Queens Center mall on Friday after a fight between hundreds of kids.

Schools in the area had a half day of classes, and Eyewitness News has learned of rumors spread on Snapchat that there was going to be a large fight at the mall.

Approximately 200 kids gathered at the shopping center, but no fight ever happened.

Then, for an unknown reason, someone began throwing fake cash over a railing from an upper level, and a melee ensued as the teens scrambled to grab what they thought was real money.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1 p.m. for crowd control and quickly cleared the area.

No injuries were reported and the mall was not closed, but police encouraged the public to stay away from the scene while they assessed the situation.

It does appear there were several fights outside the mall once the teens were evacuated, though it's not clear if that was related.

It was not yet cleared if there were any injuries, but at least one person was taken into custody.

No one under 18 was allowed to reenter the mall.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstqueensnew york cityfightnypdmall
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD releases body cam footage of Staten Island police shooting
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Man who allegedly lured teen to her death in Queens arrested
Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in Bronx
Bus drivers snarl AM commute with slowdown amid contract dispute
Death of 1-year-old boy in NYC investigated as homicide
Show More
Fire at Hudson Yards mall draws huge FDNY response
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
4-alarm fire tears through row of shops on Long Island
Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death
More TOP STORIES News