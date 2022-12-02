NYPD transit chief resigns as 3 other top cops announce retirement

Big changes are coming to NYPD top brass as four executives announce their retirement.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Big changes are coming to the top brass at the NYPD as four executives announce their retirement.

That includes Transit Chief Jason Wilcox whose job is to ensure the safety of subway riders a top concern of city residents.

Wilcox appeared just days ago at November's MTA meetings.

All of this comes days after the departure of NYPD Chief of Department Ken Corey who was the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the department.

Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey will take over for Corey.

ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip