NYPD search for suspect who pushed woman onto subway tracks in Manhattan

Authorities released photos of the man they want to talk to.
The 25-year-old woman was shoved onto the northbound number 2 train tracks at the 96th Street Station on the Upper West Side at 5 a.m. Friday.
The two exchanged words before the woman was pushed, according to officials.
Police say she was then able to pull herself back onto the platform.
The victim refused any medical attention.
