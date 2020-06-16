NYPD officers get sick after drinking milkshakes in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Three NYPD police officers are being treated at a hospital after they apparently fell ill after drinking milkshakes.

The incident was reported at a Shake Shack restaurant on Broadway in Lower Manhattan on Monday evening.

Police say the officers began to feel sick while still drinking the shakes.

They were transported to a local hospital and are all said to be stable.

It's not yet clear what caused them to feel sick, but the Detectives' Endowment Association tweeted that the officers were "intentionally poisoned."



The PBA has since warned all of its members to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty.



