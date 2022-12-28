NYPD officers rescue man found lying unconscious on subway tracks in Manhattan

Two NYPD officers are being lauded for their quick action after rescuing a man found laying on subway tracks in Manhattan on Christmas Day.

Police responded a 911 call of a person on the tracks at the Second Avenue subway station in Manhattan.

Upon arrival, NYPD Officer Marmolejos and Officer Mendez were directed to the southbound F track where they found a man lying face up.

Body camera video showed the officers assist the man off the train tracks and onto the subway platform.

The man was taken to Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition.

