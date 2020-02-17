NYPD detective found dead in Queens home from apparent suicide

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD detective was found dead in his mother's home in Queens Monday morning from an apparent suicide.

The 53-year-old, whose name has not been released, was a 29-year veteran of the force assigned to the police commissioner's office.

He was found inside the home on 79th Street in Middle Village.

"Today, we tragically lost another member of the NYPD family. PLEASE-If you or ANYONE you know is Going through something, help is available," Commissioner Dermot Shea posted on Twitter. "Text BLUE to 741741, you'll be connected to someone. It's FREE & CONFIDENTIAL - 24/7."

The NYPD has been hard hit by an epidemic of suicides, with 10 police officers taking their own lives in 2019, prompting the department to confront the crisis with a new suicide prevention program.

Officials said 1,231 cops were referred for mental health assistance in 2018, and 109 were placed on restricted duty and lost their firearms.

Of that group, 80% wound up back on full duty with their guns.

Authorities remind officers there is lots of help out there, and all anyone has to do is ask.

Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the public to keep the officer's family and his brothers and sisters in the NYPD in their thoughts. He provided reminders of important phone numbers.

If you are a member of the NYPD in crisis or know someone who is, you can text "Blue" to 741741 for help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.


