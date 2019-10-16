10th NYPD officer dies by suicide in 2019

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD confirms that an off-duty NYPD sergeant died by suicide Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old sergeant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital in Queens at 10 p.m.

He shot himself in the head at his home.

He is the 10th NYC officer to die from suicide in 2019.

Law enforcement leaders across the country are sounding the alarm over a suicide crisis affecting officers from departments nationwide.

New York City council members introduced legislation last month requiring the police department to contract a specific number of licensed clinicians to provide mental health support and awareness to all New York City police officers.

The bill also includes annual first responder wellness sessions available to all members.

If you are a member of the NYPD in crisis or know someone who is, you can text "Blue" to 741741 for help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.

