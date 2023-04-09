The NYPD is investigating a possible connection in two stabbings in Brooklyn over the weekend, including one fatal incident that left an 83-year-old dead.

Police release photo of suspect possibly connected to two stabbings in Brooklyn, one fatal

The NYPD has identified a suspect wanted for slashing a woman in Boerum Hill this weekend, and they're investigating whether he's connected to the stabbing of another victim in the same area.

Police say 26-year-old Joevani Vale is wanted in connection to the first stabbing, which occurred a block away from the Wyckoff Gardens building on Saturday. There, a 31-year-old woman was slashed in the leg.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Another incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on that same day inside the Wyckoff Gardens building, where an 83-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an elevator.

Police believe the two stabbings may be connected.

Surveillance photos were released of the person of interest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

