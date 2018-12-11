Police are investigating the death of a teenager who was fatally struck by an ambulette in the Bronx after possibly being pushed into traffic during an argument.Authorities say 17-year-old Angel Reyes-Godoy was struck by the passing vehicle at Bainbridge Avenue and East 194th Street in the Fordham section on Monday night.He was rushed with severe head trauma to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the ambulette stayed on the scene.Police are trying to figure out whether Godoy was pushed or if he ran into the street to get away from the other person involved in the argument.Either way, the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are now searching for the person.A memorial is growing at the scene, and anyone with information is urged to call police.----------