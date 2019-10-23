NYPD to offer free mental health services to police officers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD has announced it is offering free mental health services for officers.
The services are being offered through what is called the Finest Care program, and will connect officers in need of help with psychologists and psychiatrists at New York-Presbyterian Medical Center.
The program provides another option for those officers who do not want to seek help inside the department.
The hospital will provide confidential counseling and other mental health services free of charge along with prescription medications.
Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch released the following statement on the mental health initiative:
"We are glad that the Mayor and the NYPD have finally realized that we need help from outside the Department to address the police mental health crisis. We have said repeatedly that our members need no-cost access to high-quality professional mental health care, and they need to be able to seek treatment without derailing their careers. The new partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital appears to be a step in the right direction. If the pilot program proves successful, it should be made permanent and expanded to providers throughout New York City and the surrounding counties. There is still much more work to be done to address this crisis. The NYPD should continue to focus its efforts on these types of programs, which address our members' needs as both cops and human beings."
The NYPD had previously said it would be partnering with a privately run hospital as part of its suicide prevention efforts.
