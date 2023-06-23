A 9-year-old boy from Texas who was thrown from his wheelchair by a school bully is getting the royal treatment from NYPD. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

Bullied boy from Houston gets special NYPD tour of New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 9-year-old boy from Texas who was thrown from his wheelchair by a school bully is getting the royal treatment from NYPD- who will escort him on the ultimate tour of the Big Apple.

Michael Martinez, who has cerebral palsy, was bullied when he showed up to school in Houston with a police officer costume for career day last year.

The Houston Police Department stepped in and treated Michael like one of their own, giving him a police escort to school, a tour of their vehicles and other gifts.

On Thursday it was New York's turn.

Michael and his family had several meet-and greets on Thursday and Friday, including visiting St. Patrick's Cathedral, One Police Plaza and the NYPD Harbor Unit.

His mother said days like this mean the world to her family, but wishes her son didn't have to deal with bullies.

"Special needs kids go through a lot and they don't need to go through anything more than what they need to because Michael was born at 27 weeks so he already went through enough challenges in life," Angie Martinez said.

On Friday, the Martinez family is expected to visit City Hall and Mayor Eric Adams and will conduct a police roll call on Staten Island.

