Woman found dead in trash compactor room in Harlem apartment building

Friday, June 9, 2023 10:34PM
Woman found dead in trash compactor room in Harlem apartment building
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a trash compactor room Friday morning.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a trash compactor room Friday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call in an apartment building on East 126th Street in Harlem just before 10 a.m.

When they arrived they found a woman in her 30's without any clothing inside a second-floor trash compactor room. She was unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead. There were no immediate signs of trauma to her body.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

