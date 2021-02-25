Retiring NYPD Chief of Department moving into advisory role, Chief of Detectives being promoted

The mayor also announced that Monahan would be joining his office, naming him Senior Advisor for Recovery, Safety, and Planning.
"This role is so important. It is about answering one of the central questions everyone needs answered: keeping this city safe," de Blasio said.
Dermot Shea is staying on as police commissioner.
Monahan said "leaving the NYPD is probably the toughest decision I've ever made in my life," adding he was already jealous because he was in a suit now and Harrison was still in his police uniform.
"Rodney is a great friend of mine, we've worked together many many years, back to our time in the Bronx. Without a doubt, he is the right man for the job," Monahan said.
Harrison said he believes he will be the third African American Chief of Department in NYPD history.
Monahan joined the NYPD in 1982 and was named Chief of Department in January 2018.
Monahan spearheaded the department's neighborhood coordination officer program, but recently came under fire for his treatment of protesters last summer.
At one point, he took a knee with protesters to indicate the NYPD's solidarity.
