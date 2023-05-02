The CDC says starting an exercise program like running can help lower the risk of depression by 18-20%.

New York Road Runners celebrating positive effect running has on mental health

NEW YORK (WABC) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the New York Road Runners is marking it by hosting an event celebrating the positive effects running has on mental health.

The event, called Open Run for an Open Mind, was held in Astoria Park in Queens on Tuesday morning.

Olympic gold medalist Molly Seidel, "Good Morning America" chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and elected officials shared their own mental health journeys and how running helped them.

Zee said running was her therapy during stormy periods in her life.

"I realized I was at a place where I needed actual help, I had hit that rock bottom, and I checked myself into the Columbia psych ward," Zee said. "Since then I have been committed to taking action, therapy has been my number one, it's like the personal trainer of my brain."

More than 100 people also competed in a special NYRR open run, which was a 5K run or walk.

The NYRR will host a mental health panel series, virtual run clubs, weekly open runs and other activities throughout the month.

