Off-Broadway Week returns after hiatus with 2-for-1 tickets to 17 shows

NEW YORK -- Off-Broadway Week has returned after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Theater fans can pick up 2-for-1 tickets to 17 shows, including Blue Man Group, Jersey Boys, STOMP, Beauty and the Beast and The Play That Goes Wrong.

The Off-Broadway League requires proof of vaccination for all audience members, as well as performers, crew and theater staff. Audience members are required to wear masks except when eating or drinking in designated areas.



"We are pleased to kick-off NYC Off-Broadway Week today, as our Valentine's Day gift to the greatest city in the world. Each year, NYC Off-Broadway Week has given New Yorkers and visitors the opportunity to experience the intimacy and artistry of these incredible productions, and celebrate the theater communities found throughout the city," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

The full list of all 17 shows includes:



Barococo
Beauty and the Beast
Blue Man Group
English
Jersey Boys

La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton)
Monday Night Magic
The Office! A Musical Parody
On Sugarland
Out of Time
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong

Prayer for the French Republic
Sandblasted
Space Dogs
STOMP
Tambo & Bones

Off-Broadway Week runs through Feb. 27. Click here to purchase tickets.

