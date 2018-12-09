An off-duty firefighter is dead after he was found lying alongside his car on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Sunday, in a suspected road rage incident.At about 4:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision in the vicinity of Bay 8th Street and Shore Parkway33-year-old Faizal Coto was discovered along the passenger side of his damaged blue 2008 Ford Mustang near Exit 4 in the Bath Beach section.He had suffered severe head trauma. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Coto served three years with the FDNY. He worked out of Engine 245 at 2929 West 8th Street in Coney Island.Police believe another vehicle was involved and fled the scene.Police say they're investigating to determine how Coto received his injuries.----------