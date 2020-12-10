Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning car on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- An off-duty firefighter sprang into action to save a driver trapped inside a burning car on Long Island.

Ronkonkoma Fire Department Lt. Michael White spotted the fiery scene shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of School House Road and Cedar Grove Avenue.



The driver was hanging out of a window.

Lt. White quickly pulled the man from the burning vehicle and removed him to safety.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.

He is expected to survive.

