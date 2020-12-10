Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning car on Long Island

Ronkonkoma Fire Department Lt. Michael White spotted the fiery scene shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of School House Road and Cedar Grove Avenue.
The driver was hanging out of a window.
Lt. White quickly pulled the man from the burning vehicle and removed him to safety.
The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.
He is expected to survive.
