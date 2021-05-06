Off-duty MTA worker slashed in face while riding subway in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10580331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Interim Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg spoke with N.J. Burkett while riding on the subway.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty MTA employee was slashed while riding the subway through Brooklyn on Wednesday night.The 52-year-old victim, a flagger who was off duty and not in uniform, was on the J train at around 11:20 p.m. near Fulton and Crescent streets.A man passing through train cars slashed him with an orange box cutter.The victim was slashed from behind his ear to his left eye.He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center. He was conscious and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.The suspect ran away from the train at the Crescent Street stationNo arrests have been made.The incident was one in a string of violent encounters on the subway Wednesday.Crime in the subways, particularly assaults, is up, despite plunging ridership -- from over five million a day to under one million in April of last year.In the months that followed, riders have been attacked and transit workers have been harassed and assaulted.When Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about safety in the subway Thursday, he said the NYPD is doing a great job and overall crime in the subways has gone down."As a lifelong public safety professional, hearing the governor, and hearing leadership of the MTA putting down the work of the men and women of the NYPD who actually getting the job done, I share the frustration," de Blasio said. "As a real New Yorker, who lives in this city, taken the subway all his life, I wouldn't hesitate to take the subway."----------