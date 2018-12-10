An off-duty New York City firefighter was killed in a suspected road-rage incident following an early morning collision on a Brooklyn highway.The body of 33-year-old Faizal Coto was found near his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang on the side of the Belt Parkway near Bay 8th Street in Bath Beach just before 5 a.m. Sunday.Coto had suffered severe head trauma and was later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.The NYPD and FDNY are working to piece together Coto's tragic death, which they say began when Coto and another driver collided as they merged on the roadway. They pulled over to the side near Exit 4, and authorities say the other driver fled shortly after.Coto was then found on the ground, next to his vehicle.Police released a photo of a car they are looking for in connection with Coto's death, described as a gray or silver Infiniti G35 with driver's side damage and New York plate JEA2402The Medical Examiner determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma of the head, and Coto's death was officially ruled a homicide.Coto is a three-year veteran of the FDNY and worked out of Engine 245 in Coney Island. He was also an aspiring rapper and hip hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.----------