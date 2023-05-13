Off-duty NYPD officer, parents randomly shot at outside 7-Eleven in Queens, police say

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer and his parents were randomly shot at in Queens on Friday night.

The incident happened outside a 7-Eleven at 42-02 Queens Boulevard just after 11 p.m.

The unidentified officer, 36, was with his mother and father in a vehicle.

The 71-year-old father and the officer went into the convenience store while the 65-year-old mother waited in the car.

Authorities say the father noticed a suspicious person with a shotgun sitting on top of his vehicle.

The off-duty officer told him they should get back in the car and that's when police say the suspect shot at their vehicle.

The shooter fired twice at the passenger side window, causing the glass to shatter.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire but the officer was injured by the shards of glass.

The suspect with the gun left the scene in a vehicle that police believe is a Gray Toyota Sienna.

