Off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shoots man outside Seaford home

By
SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a man outside his Long Island home.

The shooting followed a dispute outside Stirrup Path home in Seaford at around 12:05 a.m. Friday.

The shot man sustained a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute involving the off-duty sergeant and the injured man.

Local streets around the officer's home were taped off for the investigation.

The sergeant is assigned to the 103rd Precinct in Queens.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seafordnassau countypolice involved shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Deli worker charged with fatally stabbing man in Bronx store
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds
Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Show More
Cats dumped at NJ shelter overnight with $200 cash
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
NYC neighborhood outraged over racially offensive Halloween display
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
More TOP STORIES News