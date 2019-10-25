Off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shoots man outside Seaford home

SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a man outside his Long Island home.The shooting followed a dispute outside Stirrup Path home in Seaford at around 12:05 a.m. Friday.The shot man sustained a non-life threatening injury.The shooting appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute involving the off-duty sergeant and the injured man.Local streets around the officer's home were taped off for the investigation.The sergeant is assigned to the 103rd Precinct in Queens.----------