Off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shoots man outside Seaford home

SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a man outside his Long Island home.
The shooting followed a dispute outside Stirrup Path home in Seaford at around 12:05 a.m. Friday.
The shot man sustained a non-life threatening injury.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute involving the off-duty sergeant and the injured man.
Local streets around the officer's home were taped off for the investigation.
The sergeant is assigned to the 103rd Precinct in Queens.
