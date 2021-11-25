NYPD officer hurt after being struck by car in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
Officer hurt after being struck by car in NYC

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer was struck and injured by a fleeing vehicle in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

The officer and his partner identified a Jeep with stolen license plates traveling on East 83rd Street and Farragut Road just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officer approached the Jeep on foot, but the driver fled, dragging him.

The Jeep driver sped off and crashed in a driveway on East 83rd Street.

He and his passenger ran off and are being sought.



The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital with a leg injury.

He is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

