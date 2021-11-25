NYPD officer hurt after being struck by car in Brooklyn

The officer and his partner identified a Jeep with stolen license plates traveling on East 83rd Street and Farragut Road just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The officer approached the Jeep on foot, but the driver fled, dragging him.
The Jeep driver sped off and crashed in a driveway on East 83rd Street.
He and his passenger ran off and are being sought.
The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital with a leg injury.
He is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | 2 officers shot in the Bronx, suspect in custody: Police
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip