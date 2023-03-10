Officer struck, vehicles damaged by hit and run driver in North Lindenhurst

NORTH LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police say they are looking for a driver who intentionally hit an officer.
It happened on 50th Street in North Lindenhurst around 7:35 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say the driver hit an officer who was on foot as well as multiple police vehicles before driving off.
The officer was taken to the hospital.
So far, there is no word on their condition.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
