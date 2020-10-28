Suspect shot during police investigation at Rockland County hotel

The incident was reported near a Double Tree Hotel on Route 59 around 5:30 p.m.
The incident was part of an ongoing federal investigation involving gun charges.
One suspect is stable after being shot in the leg and shoulder.
A second suspect was detained and is in custody.
Despite initial reports the shooting involved a drug suspect, police say the arrest warrant was for gun charges.
No officers were injured in the incident. The shooting does not involve NYPD officers of Clarkstown police.
Officials with the hotel released the following statement:
"The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nanuet and we are cooperating fully with local authorities. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and Team Members are of paramount importance, and we will continue to make every effort to ensure all practice."
The investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Gunman opens fire on 2 teens, leaves 1 dead in Brooklyn
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip