officer injured

Officer, slashing victim struck by minivan while responding to disturbance in Farmingdale, Nassau County

An officer was struck by a minivan while responded to a stabbing at a hookah bar on Long Island.

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- An officer and a slashing victim were struck by a minivan while police were responded to a disturbance at a hookah bar on Long Island.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday across the street from Mystique Hookah Lounge on Conklin Street in Farmingdale.

Police said when the officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was slashed in the face. As they approached the victim, he ran away into a municipal parking lot and collapsed.

As officers attempted to give aid to the victim, a white minivan drove through the parking lot and hit a parked car, which spun and struck a woman who was standing next to the car.

The minivan then continued driving toward police, striking and officer and the slashing victim. The minivan then fled out of the parking lot.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. Two additional victims were also taken to the hospital.

The officer is in stable condition, and the man who was slashed is in critical but stable condition. The conditions of the other victims is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Nassau County Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

