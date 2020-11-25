Ohio police officers rescue woman trapped in car as it filled with water

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7880609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a heroic lifeguard and the measures he took to save a driver's life as his car sunk in the Newark Bay.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8153715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.

OHIO (WABC) -- A dramatic rescue unfolded in Ohio when a police officer dove into icy waters to save a woman.The officer dove into the water to rescue a woman after a mini-van plunged into a river.Police body cam showed police officers race to free the woman trapped inside the car as it filled with water.Lieutenant Christian Tussey jumped into the frigid river, but discovered the car's doors were locked.As a last resort, he broke the window.Moments later, the officer was able to pull out the woman and got her back onto land.----------