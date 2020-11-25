Ohio police officers rescue woman trapped in car as it filled with water

By Eyewitness News
OHIO (WABC) -- A dramatic rescue unfolded in Ohio when a police officer dove into icy waters to save a woman.

The officer dove into the water to rescue a woman after a mini-van plunged into a river.

RELATED | Hero lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver's life as car sinks in Newark Bay
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a heroic lifeguard and the measures he took to save a driver's life as his car sunk in the Newark Bay.



Police body cam showed police officers race to free the woman trapped inside the car as it filled with water.

Lieutenant Christian Tussey jumped into the frigid river, but discovered the car's doors were locked.

As a last resort, he broke the window.

Moments later, the officer was able to pull out the woman and got her back onto land.

MORE NEWS: Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiowater rescuerescueohiopolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
2 NYPD officers shot in Queens, suspect dead
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
Mysterious metal monolith standing upright found in remote desert
Plane carrying 2 collides with tree, flips over in NJ; injuries unknown
The Countdown: Biden introduces national security team
Ben makes a secret visit to 'Bachelorette' Tayshia, Noah starts a feud
Show More
Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring police body cameras
Cuomo cancels Thanksgiving with mom, daughters
AccuWeather: Milder and mostly cloudy
COVID News: Concerns grow over LI yellow zone restrictions
Transit union testing identifies 20 symptom-free COVID positive workers
More TOP STORIES News