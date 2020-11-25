Ohio police officers rescue woman trapped in car as it filled with water

The officer dove into the water to rescue a woman after a mini-van plunged into a river.
Police body cam showed police officers race to free the woman trapped inside the car as it filled with water.
Lieutenant Christian Tussey jumped into the frigid river, but discovered the car's doors were locked.
As a last resort, he broke the window.
Moments later, the officer was able to pull out the woman and got her back onto land.
