Official: Suspect dead after New Jersey officer shot in legs, man shot in neck

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect is dead after a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck and a responding New Jersey police officer was shot in both legs, a state official says.

The incident was reported in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police initially were called to the scene for a man with a rifle firing a large number of shots. Witnesses say there were as many as 50 shots fired.

Police encountered a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the neck. Authorities say they think he may have stumbled into a dispute between the gunman and another man when the shots were fired.

The 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

One of the first Irvington Police Department officers to arrive was struck in the legs. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to University Hospital and law enforcement sources say the officer was conscious and in good spirits.

Two other officers were checked out and may have been grazed or struck by fragments while responding.

Police went after the 38-year-old suspect and more shots were fired. He was discovered dead down the street.

Officials say the gunman is a longtime resident of Myrtle Avenue with prior drug arrests.

Local roads were closed as well as Garden State Parkway Exit 144 during the investigation.

