Officials issue warning of potential measles exposure in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey -- The New Jersey Health Department issued a warning about potential measles exposure in Ocean County.On July 10th, officials say someone with measles went to the Center for Health Education Medicine and Dentistry in Lakewood.Anyone who was there between 1:30 and 6 in the afternoon that day might have been exposed.The Department recommends that anyone who visited the center during those specified dates/times should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.Anyone exposed is at risk if they have not been vaccinated or have not had measles.Individuals potentially exposed on these dates, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as July 31, health officials said.Meanwhile, the measles outbreak continues to climb in Rockland County.There have been 280 confirmed cases of measles since the outbreak started back in October of last year.Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed.