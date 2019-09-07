Officials: Men beat, pepper spray EMTs after being 'unhappy' with hospital treatment

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men beat and pepper-sprayed a pair of EMTs outside Mount Sinai West Hospital.

The attack happened early Wednesday morning.

The suspects were unhappy with their treatment in the emergency room. They asked two FDNY EMTs to take them to a hospital. Officials say when the EMTs refused, the suspects then punched and pepper-sprayed them.

Rhodes and Langston were taken into custody.

The EMTs suffered minor injuries.

