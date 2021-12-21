Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

The top 5 symptoms:
1. Runny nose
2. Headache
3. Fatigue (mild or severe)
4. Sneezing
5. Sore throat
Only 50% of people experienced the classic three symptoms of fever, cough, or loss of smell or taste.
Most of the contributors to the ZOE study were vaccinated and did not experience severe illness or require hospitalization.
"The unvaccinated are really quite vulnerable to getting infected and getting into serious trouble," Dr. Anthony Fauci told Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho during a recent interview.
He added that boosting with the current vaccines is the best path to protect against severe disease.
Fauci said while there is always risk of breakthrough cases, those infections should not lead to severe illness.
While omicron and delta may feel like a cold to many, the virus can kill and leave 1 in 50 with long-term symptoms.
What can you do to protect yourself and others? Here's what the ZOE study recommends:
1. If you are experiencing symptoms, get tested but also isolate yourself.
2. If you live in an area experiencing high rates of infection, consider staying home and reducing social contact.
3. Get fully vaccinated, including the booster.
4. Wear a mask in crowded places and indoors.
5. Improve your immune health with small changes to your diet.
Additional information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
How easily does Omicron spread?
The omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta remains unknown. CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don't have symptoms.
Will omicron cause more severe illness?
More data are needed to know if omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants.
Will vaccines work against omicron?
Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.
Will treatments work against omicron?
Scientists are working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID-19 work. Based on the changed genetic make-up of Omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
For more information about COVID-19 and the variants, please visit the CDC's website.
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and the Associated Press
RELATED | Broadway shows cancel performances, Met Opera to require booster shots
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question