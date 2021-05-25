On-duty subway conductor punched in face in Manhattan, police say

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on a southbound three train at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side.
He was evaluated by EMS.
Details of his condition are unknown.
The suspect fled from the station after the attack.
Police say they are looking for a man wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey pants and blue shirt.
