On-duty subway conductor punched in face in Manhattan, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An on-duty subway conductor was punched in the face in Manhattan Tuesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on a southbound three train at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side.


He was evaluated by EMS.

Details of his condition are unknown.

The suspect fled from the station after the attack.

Police say they are looking for a man wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey pants and blue shirt.

According to police, the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at the Lefferts Boulevard A train station.


