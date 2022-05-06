NYC building that is home to iconic New Year's Eve ball getting $500 million makeover

The makeover will include a 19th floor observation deck to view Times Square.
The improvement project is expected to take two years, but revelers need not worry.
The ball will still drop from its tippy top during the renovations.
Mayor Eric Adams attended the redevelopment announcement at 10:30 a.m. in Times Square.
