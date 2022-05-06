NYC building that is home to iconic New Year's Eve ball getting $500 million makeover

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11797649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School children at First Avenue School in Newark, New Jersey received free books through Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One Times Square, the 118-year-old Manhattan building where the ball drops annually on New Year's Eve, is getting a $500 million top-to-bottom reimagining.The makeover will include a 19th floor observation deck to view Times Square.The improvement project is expected to take two years, but revelers need not worry.The ball will still drop from its tippy top during the renovations.Mayor Eric Adams attended the redevelopment announcement at 10:30 a.m. in Times Square.----------