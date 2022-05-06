Real Estate

NYC building that is home to iconic New Year's Eve ball getting $500 million makeover

EMBED <>More Videos

Home to iconic NYE ball drop getting $500M makeover

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One Times Square, the 118-year-old Manhattan building where the ball drops annually on New Year's Eve, is getting a $500 million top-to-bottom reimagining.

The makeover will include a 19th floor observation deck to view Times Square.

The improvement project is expected to take two years, but revelers need not worry.

The ball will still drop from its tippy top during the renovations.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the redevelopment announcement at 10:30 a.m. in Times Square.

ALSO READ | Newark school children get free books through Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling'
EMBED More News Videos

School children at First Avenue School in Newark, New Jersey received free books through Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york citymidtownmanhattannew year's evetimes squarenew year's rockin' evemakeovers
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver arrested for DUI, another on the run after deadly Bronx crash
NYC not ruling out return of mask mandates as COVID cases rise
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Mayor: Cops make gun arrests, see same criminal on street the next day
Thief steals 95-year-old man's wheelchair from outside NYC office
Familiar list as 2021's most popular American baby names released
Show More
Woman heldup at gunpoint for Mercedes by 2 men in Nassau County
AccuWeather: Rain returns
Count of US COVID deaths nears 1 million: Who we've lost and why
New White House press secretary has ties to NYC, Long Island
Two people hurt after a house fire in Queens
More TOP STORIES News