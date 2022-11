TSA officers shocked to find orange cat in checked bag at JFK Airport

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- TSA officers made quite the 'CAT-ch' after they found a live orange cat inside a bag at JFK Airport in New York City.

As you could imagine, the officers were quite shocked.

The traveler said it belonged to someone they live with, but didn't elaborate on how it ended up in the bag.

The cat wasn't hurt and is now back home.

ALSO READ | Pandemic learning loss hits New York City minority students hardest

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube