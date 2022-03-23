Police across the US warn of viral TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge'

Police across the US warn of viral TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge'

WESTWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is another alarming TikTok trend called the "Orbeez Challenge," in which teens are shooting water beads at people with a gel-ball or an airsoft gun.

Orbeez is the name of the brand that makes the pellets.

Police in Westwood, New Jersey, investigated an incident last Friday where a teen was seen shooting Orbeez water gel pellets.

Incidents have also occurred in several other states, including California and North Carolina.

These pellets can cause harm and injury to others.

The Police Department in Westwood also issued a PSA on their Facebook page to warn the community about the trend.

"These pellets can cause harm and injury to others or to property," the post read. "Anyone who engages in this conduct can be subject to criminal penalties which relate to the conduct. Pointing any type of firearm, even a toy, at someone is inherently dangerous. Let us all help keep these kids and our community safe."

Chief Michael Pontillo and the other members of the Westwood Police Department are sharing this as a reminder to parents to watch their children's social media activity as a safety concern.

TikTok announced in February that it was revamping its policies to prevent harmful challenges from going viral.

"As part of our ongoing work to help our community understand online challenges and stay safe while having fun, we've worked with experts to launch new videos from creators that call on our community to follow four helpful steps when assessing content online - stop, think, decide and act," the company said in a press release.

