Feces attack suspect back behind bars after arrest in Harlem

Frank Abrokwa is being held after a judge set bail at $5,000 for charges stemming from a violent incident at a storage facility in Harlem.
He's facing new charges of criminal mischief and harassment.
He allegedly broke a window at the storage facility with a dumbbell on Friday.
The 37-year-old was released without bail earlier this month for the disgusting subway incident and a separate hate crime charge in Brooklyn.
At the time of his release, the head of the MTA Janno Lieber said "It defies common sense."
Authorities say Abrokwa also has a history of transit related attacks. On January 7, he allegedly punched a 30-year-man on the subway platform at the 125th Street station at Lenox Avenue in Harlem.
And on February 5, he allegedly punched a 53-year-old man at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
He was also arrested on February 22, when police say he was stopped while attempting to steal screwdrivers and pepper spray from a hardware store in the Bronx.
Police say Abrokwa has 44 prior arrests, one felony conviction and 10 misdemeanor convictions.
