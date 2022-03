Feces attack suspect back behind bars after arrest in Harlem

EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The man accused of smearing feces on a woman's face at a Bronx subway station is now behind bars after being arrested again.Frank Abrokwa is being held after a judge set bail at $5,000 for charges stemming from a violent incident at a storage facility in Harlem.He's facing new charges of criminal mischief and harassment.He allegedly broke a window at the storage facility with a dumbbell on Friday.The 37-year-old was released without bail earlier this month for the disgusting subway incident and a separate hate crime charge in Brooklyn.At the time of his release, the head of the MTA Janno Lieber said "It defies common sense."Authorities say Abrokwa also has a history of transit related attacks. On January 7, he allegedly punched a 30-year-man on the subway platform at the 125th Street station at Lenox Avenue in Harlem.And on February 5, he allegedly punched a 53-year-old man at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.He was also arrested on February 22, when police say he was stopped while attempting to steal screwdrivers and pepper spray from a hardware store in the Bronx.Police say Abrokwa has 44 prior arrests, one felony conviction and 10 misdemeanor convictions.