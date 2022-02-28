Man attacks unsuspecting woman with human feces inside Bronx subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11601398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more from Long Island City.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a truly disgusting attack at a Bronx subway station.The man was caught on surveillance video attacking a woman with human feces.It happened Monday, February 21 at 5:15 p.m. at the East 241st Street Station.The 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench when the man suddenly struck her in the face and the back of her head with human feces.The attacker then took off in an unknown direction.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------