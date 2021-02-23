Long Island man accused of murdering housemate during fight while drinking

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is facing murder charges, accused of fatally stabbing his housemate and dumping his body in front of a neighbor's house.

The suspect, whose real name is not yet known, had nothing to say as officers brought him to police headquarters Tuesday.

Authorities say he went by the name Oscar Rios Perez for at least the last couple of years, and he allegedly stabbed the victim -- 27-year-old Jesus Martinez -- several times at the home they shared on Walton Avenue in Uniondale.

ALSO READ: Baby born deaf giggles, dances after hearing music for 1st time following surgery
EMBED More News Videos

Sweet video captures a baby giggling and dancing after hearing music for the first time, thanks to cochlear implants.


Nassau County police say both men were drinking and got in a fight on January 30, and Perez allegedly bagged the body and dumped it on front of another house.

He was arrested on a bus in Texas as he was trying to leave the country for Mexico, and authorities say that's when his past unraveled.

They say Perez was previously known as Alexis Floures, but after a conviction for violent assaults dating back more than a decade, he was deported. He allegedly re-entered the U.S. in 2019 under his new name, with a new birthday.

"We're still trying to determine whether it's Alexis Floures or Oscar Perez or something else," Nassau police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said. "So we'll work with ICE and our immigration officials and try to determine his real name."

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Watch: Nurse who battled cancer through school surprises dad with news she's cancer-free
EMBED More News Videos

"The happiness in my heart is indescribable," her father said.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uniondalenassau countymurderstabbingiceimmigrationbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
LIVE: Governor Murphy delivers 2022 NJ budget address
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
COVID Vaccine Updates: South African variant now in 12 states
Family devastated over daughter's mysterious disappearance
$1 billion in unpaid NYC rent: Check your neighborhood here
Show More
Mugshot released of 31-year-old wife of 'El Chapo' following arrest
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Barclays Center, MSG welcoming Nets, Knicks fans Tuesday
Chief of Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe's name
2 new COVID vaccine megasites target low-income NYC neighborhoods
More TOP STORIES News