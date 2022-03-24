Ways to celebrate the Oscars at home, or out in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Cocktails and mocktails inspired by some of the Oscar contenders are being served up to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night.Maria Maria is a nod to "West Side Story" and has vodka, Campari, strawberry, lime, and ginger beer.You can sip it on the Monarch Rooftop in Midtown, Manhattan.It may be thousands of miles from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, but screens will be set up so customers can watch and celebrate."We want everyone to dress up, RSVP only, a night out as if we were at the Oscars ourselves," said Evie Carona, Monarch Rooftop.At Oscar Wilde, a Manhattan spot named for the playwright, they're going all out for their Academy Awards fete.From decorations to the $65 Prix fix which includes items like pork belly buns, organic grilled chicken, and Creme brulee."We want to kind of go, if Oscar Wilde was alive today, what would he would want to do," said Kris Baljak, Oscar Wilde Restaurant & Bar.If this is inspiring to throw your own party, go for it. It's not too late to invite some friends over, serve some themed cocktails, and order in from your favorite restaurant. Don't we all need an excuse to celebrate?"Why not go all black and white and bring out the classic Hollywood," event planner Edward Perotti said.Perotti says it's easy to set the mood."Print out black and whites of Hollywood stars, put them in frames, and have everyone dress in black and white," Perotti said.He suggests having your guests fill out bingo cards to play along with the show, and if it's warm and you can host outside, set up an outdoor screen."The whole idea of under the stars with the stars," Perotti said.And if you haven't entertained in a while, he offers a little direction."If you're a host or hostess, especially of an Oscar party, you are the star of the event," he said. "But you're not the diva of the event."Be sure to have fun at your own party!