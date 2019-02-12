Out-of-control school bus crashes into house in the Bronx

PELHAM GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) --
An out-of-control school bus crashed into a house in the Bronx Tuesday.

The bus slammed into a two-story home on Allerton Avenue in Pelham Gardens just after 5:30 p.m.

"Now it's an open-air window," said Susan Romano, who suddenly got a new window in her basement after the bus crashed into her home and left a gaping hole in the wall.

"When i first saw it, I was very upset," she said. "But then I realized nobody was hurt, including the bus driver and other car driver. And it's just property."

The bus lost control on the slick roadway during Tuesday's stormy weather. The driver struck three cars on both sides of the road before bounding off a neighbor's fence and crashing into Romano's house.

"They never put salt on the road today. He was just sliding, he lost control," said car owner Julie Nin, who came running out when she heard the first crash and saw the damage to her white Mercedes.

The bus driver was treated at the scene and released.

There were no students on board the bus and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators are trying to confirm that weather was to blame for the accident.

