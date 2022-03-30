Relaxed outdoor dining rules extended in Connecticut as Lamont signs new legislation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11688254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of tenants in the Bronx called 7 On Your Side Investigates after a homeless man started living in the stairwell of their apartment building. Dan Krauth has more on this development.

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Outdoor dining at restaurants in Connecticut is set to continue for the next 13 months after Gov. Ned Lamont signed new legislation Wednesday.The rules were initially created by Lamont in early 2020 through an executive order that he issued for restaurants to serve their customers more safely.Earlier this year, the executive order was made a law which extended the measure for several more months, but that law was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2022.The extension Lamont signed on Wednesday will last until April 30, 2023."Relaxing the rules on outdoor dining has enabled many restaurants across Connecticut to safely serve their customers and support their continued operations during the pandemic," Lamont said. "So many restaurants are locally owned, small businesses, and this is one way we can help in their economic recovery."----------