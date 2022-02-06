Omicron Update NYC: City Council pushing to make permanent outdoor dining rules

Eyewitness News has learned the city is moving forward with plans to extend pandemic provisions for outdoor dining with a permanent program.
Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez confirmed City Council is set to take up the issue on Tuesday
ALSO READ | Vegan Fridays: NYC school cafeterias launching healthy eating initiative
The proposal being tossed around includes streamlining rules for restaurants that use sidewalks and parking spaces for outdoor dining.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio first introduced the program as a way to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question