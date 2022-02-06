Omicron Update NYC: City Council pushing to make permanent outdoor dining rules

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11535485" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It means foods like like macaroni and cheese, pizza, and mozzarella sticks will be off the menu.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Outdoor dining may be here to stay in New York.Eyewitness News has learned the city is moving forward with plans to extend pandemic provisions for outdoor dining with a permanent program.Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez confirmed City Council is set to take up the issue on TuesdayThe proposal being tossed around includes streamlining rules for restaurants that use sidewalks and parking spaces for outdoor dining.Former Mayor Bill de Blasio first introduced the program as a way to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions.