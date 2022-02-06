coronavirus new york city

Omicron Update NYC: City Council pushing to make permanent outdoor dining rules

Program was first introduced to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions
By Eyewitness News
NYC outdoor dining here to stay?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Outdoor dining may be here to stay in New York.

Eyewitness News has learned the city is moving forward with plans to extend pandemic provisions for outdoor dining with a permanent program.

Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez confirmed City Council is set to take up the issue on Tuesday

The proposal being tossed around includes streamlining rules for restaurants that use sidewalks and parking spaces for outdoor dining.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio first introduced the program as a way to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions.



