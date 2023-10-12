Organizations advocating for Palestine are calling on students to rally for Palestinian liberation. Crystal Cranmore reports.

Students rally for Palestine on college campuses in NYC amid war in Israel

MIDTWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- As the war between Israel and Hamas intensifies, several rallies for Palestine are taking place locally on Thursday.

A rally at Brooklyn College in Midwood was supposed to take place on campus but was moved to the sidewalk of Bedford Avenue.

The National Students for Justice in Palestine has called for students everywhere to mobilize for a National Day of Resistance.

Colleges across the city and beyond are taking part all day Thursday in support they say of Palestinian liberation.

Supporters of Israel were also present, along with a large police presence.

Student organizers were told not to do interviews with media, but a few students from a Jewish organization did speak out.

"For the safety of Jewish students on campus, we've advised everyone to steer clear of Bedford Avenue and campus in general today," one student said. "I've been working with students to move midterms, the administration and the campus president have issued statements allowing students to not attend classes today in lieu of these events."

While the NYPD is keeping a watchful eye on the rallies, the NYPD is planning a massive deployment on Friday.

It comes after a former Hamas leader called for a global jihad, asking Muslims around the world to take to the streets.

Police said they will have eyes everywhere and Gov. Kathy Hochul has been outspoken about the violence.

She said the state is offering the NYPD all the assistance they might need for the city, as well as in Long Island and Buffalo.

The Brooklyn College president put out a statement that said in part they don't support any organization that celebrates Hamas' "cowardly action."

