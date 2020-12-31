Business

Papa John's sets aside $2.5M to give bonuses to frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Papa John's employees are getting a holiday bonus.

The pizza chain's frontline workers, 14,000 of them, are being rewarded for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Papa John's allocated $2.5 million for the special year-end bonuses.

The company said its employees' dedication and great customer service were key to the company's success during a difficult time.

The pizza giant said it also hired 30,000 new team members in 2020--many who lost their previous jobs due to the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskentuckymoneycoronaviruspersonal financeu.s. & worldpizza
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged, new video shows bikers attacking taxi in 2nd incident
New video shows woman attacking Black teen she thought stole phone
Mayor announces vaccines goal, Day of Remembrance for NYC
Woman reunited with beloved dog swiped from outside NYC deli
MTA installs OMNY readers in all subway stations, buses
What to expect on New Year's Eve in NYC this year
Shots fired at car after it struck police officer in NYC
Show More
NY, NJ among 23 states raising minimum wage for 2021
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Peloton adding Elvis hits to music library
Acting NYC sanitation chief Edward Grayson appointed commissioner
More TOP STORIES News