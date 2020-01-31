ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Exactly one year later, the Marcal Paper Plant reopened after being destroyed by a massive fire in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.
For 80 years, it was a landmark in Elmwood Park right off of Interstate 80.
The massive fire left many wondering if the plant would come back.
The wind and paper fueled the fire that climbed to 10 alarms.
Thirty-one out of 36 buildings were destroyed.
Today is a new day. Governor Phil Murphy will be on hand as they announce the restart of operations at Marcal.
CEO Rob Baron says they are hoping to hire 100 people to get back to regular operations.
They are looking to rehire some of the 500 people who lost their jobs, specifically people who are qualified to operate the paper machine or their fiber recycling equipment.
Baron says that they hope to hire more people throughout the year.
Friday's reopening offers a bit of hope for everyone who was impacted in the community.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Paper plant destroyed by massive fire reopens in Elmwood Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News