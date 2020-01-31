Paper plant destroyed by massive fire reopens in Elmwood Park

By Eyewitness News
ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Exactly one year later, the Marcal Paper Plant reopened after being destroyed by a massive fire in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

For 80 years, it was a landmark in Elmwood Park right off of Interstate 80.

The massive fire left many wondering if the plant would come back.

The wind and paper fueled the fire that climbed to 10 alarms.

Thirty-one out of 36 buildings were destroyed.

Today is a new day. Governor Phil Murphy will be on hand as they announce the restart of operations at Marcal.

CEO Rob Baron says they are hoping to hire 100 people to get back to regular operations.

They are looking to rehire some of the 500 people who lost their jobs, specifically people who are qualified to operate the paper machine or their fiber recycling equipment.

Baron says that they hope to hire more people throughout the year.

Friday's reopening offers a bit of hope for everyone who was impacted in the community.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmwood parkbergen countybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Demolition starts at iconic NJ paper mill destroyed by fire
NJ job fair for Marcal Paper Mills employees after fire
NJ workers left jobless after devastating Marcal Paper Mill fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surge pricing for taxis to be proposed in NYC
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
AccuWeather: Fair finish
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Thief snatches $20 bill out of elderly woman's hand in NYC deli
Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow: NYPD
At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Westchester County
Show More
Man grabs woman, threatens her with box cutter in NYC robbery
Groundhog Day: Whether we'll see early spring or long winter
Large Trump banner outside LI ice cream shop sparks controversy
Cyclist struck, killed by box truck in Brooklyn
'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility
More TOP STORIES News