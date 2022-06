Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside New Jersey VFW

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the person or persons who vandalized a veterans hall overnight Wednesday.The Paramus VFW was damaged in the incident.Police say the perpetrators cut down the flag pole that had the American and POW flags flying on it.VFW members Sonny Schuler and Skip Cherven secured the flags in proper manner after the damage was found.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Paramus Police Department Detective Bureau at 201-262-3400.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.