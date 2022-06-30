Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside New Jersey VFW

The Paramus VFW was damaged in the incident.
Police say the perpetrators cut down the flag pole that had the American and POW flags flying on it.
VFW members Sonny Schuler and Skip Cherven secured the flags in proper manner after the damage was found.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Paramus Police Department Detective Bureau at 201-262-3400.
