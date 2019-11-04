Search on for New Jersey woman who went missing hours after visiting psychic

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a New Jersey woman who mysteriously disappeared last week, just hours after she visited a psychic.25-year-old Stephanie Parze was last seen around 10 p.m. Oct. 30 after she spent a night out with family to see the well-known psychic in New Brunswick.The family came home together and Stephanie headed to the home she lives in that was once owned by her maternal grandmother.Stephanie's mother and father have been waiting to hear from her after she went missing without a trace. The wait has been an emotional roller coaster."And we will see you soon and we love you so much," said Stephanie's mother Sharlene Parze."Think about what daddy taught you, do what I told you to do," said her father Ed Parze.Her parents say Stephanie, who loves art, is a very independent person. She also is petite in size, standing 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 115 pounds.Missing posters have been put up around the town of Freehold and the family is standing by to get any word on the woman's whereabouts."Hopefully she sees this and with every bit of energy that she has, to fight and get home to us," said Sharlene.Friends and family have gathered around Stephanie's parents to give their support. She comes from a very close-knit family that has become known in the aera for elaborate holiday decorations.Her father would have begun setting up those decorations this weekend, but has been too distraught and too worried about his daughter to think about a celebration."She'd be trying to reach us. It's not like her not to contact us," said Ed Parze.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.----------