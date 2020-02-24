Sick raccoons prompt Connecticut town to close park to dogs

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- A park in Connecticut is closed to dogs indefinitely after raccoons found in the park tested positive for distemper.
The closure began Saturday at Greenwich Point Park in Greenwich and will remain in effect until further notice.
During the past couple of weeks, several dead or sick raccoons have been found in the park.
Test results of the raccoons revealed distemper within that population which can spread to dogs.
The virus is characterized by respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms and can spread through the air. It's fatal to canines, including wolves, coyotes and dogs, but humans are not at risk, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The Greenwich Department of Health is advising all dog owners that when walking your dog, make sure that it is leashed and is under your control. Do not let your dog go near any dead or live wild animals. If you are walking and see a dead, sick, or distressed raccoon, do not touch or approach the animal. Please contact the Greenwich Public Safety Communications Center at 203-622-8004.
For further updates, you can check the town website.
