Party at Airbnb home turns into triple shooting in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10377847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent assault and home break-in robbery in Queens.

NORTH SEA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting inside an Airbnb on Long Island.It happened during a house party in North Sea early Tuesday morning.Officers arrived after receiving a call of a shooting and found partygoers running from the house.The three victims drove to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Authorities say the Airbnb was rented for one night - against rules - for the purpose of having the party.The incident is currently under investigation.Southampton Town Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230 or contact the Tips Hotline at 631-728-345----------