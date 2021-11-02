2nd man arrested in connection with death of New Jersey gambler

Devon Melchor, 26, of Pennsylvania, was taken into custody in Florida while trying to board an international flight.
Authorities said Melchor and Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Pennsylvania, targeted 54-year-old Sree Ranga Aravapalli at Parx Casino on October 26.
ALSO READ | Man accused of falsely claiming 7-year-old boy missing in Queens carjacking
Police said Aravapalli was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro, Middlesex County during an alleged attempted robbery.
Melchor is facing robbery charges and Reid-John has been charged with murder.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip