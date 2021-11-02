fatal shooting

2nd man arrested in connection with death of New Jersey gambler

Police say Sree Ranga Aravapalli was followed home from Parx Casino in Pennsylvania
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2nd Pa. man arrested in connection with death of NJ gambler

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey -- A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a New Jersey gambler, who was allegedly followed home from a Pennsylvania casino.

Devon Melchor, 26, of Pennsylvania, was taken into custody in Florida while trying to board an international flight.

Authorities said Melchor and Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Pennsylvania, targeted 54-year-old Sree Ranga Aravapalli at Parx Casino on October 26.

ALSO READ | Man accused of falsely claiming 7-year-old boy missing in Queens carjacking
EMBED More News Videos

The man who reported his car was stolen with a seven-year-old boy inside is in custody because no child was actually missing.



Police said Aravapalli was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro, Middlesex County during an alleged attempted robbery.

Melchor is facing robbery charges and Reid-John has been charged with murder.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymiddlesex countymurderdeadly shootingcasinofatal shootingattempted robbery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
1 dead, 9 injured in Texas Halloween party shooting
'Rust' armorer attorneys blame producers for 'unsafe' set
Man followed home from casino by suspect who shot him to death: Cops
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News