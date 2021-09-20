FEMA representatives meet with residents in Paterson after Ida damage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11006900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has more on President Biden's tour of New Jersey following the devastating damage brought by Ida.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- FEMA representatives were on hand for Paterson residents who suffered property damage and loss from Hurricane Ida.Representatives met with residents at Cobb Park to help them get the ball rolling to receive funds.FEMA provides survivors with basic needs to help start recovery, including making essential home repairs, finding a temporary place to stay, and repairing or replacing certain household items.Due to their proximity to the Passaic River, the neighborhood surrounding Cobb Park was one of the many areas in Paterson severely affected by Ida.Mayor Andre Sayegh, Paterson Fire Department Chief Brian McDermott, and Deputy Chief Ronald Van Kluyve, OEM Deputy Coordinator also attended.Paterson Public Schools, suffered several damaged buildings from the storm and had to start the 2021-2022 school year with three days of remote learning as facilities and maintenance crews worked to make the buildings safe for students.