FEMA representatives meet with residents in Paterson after Ida damage

Representatives met with residents at Cobb Park to help them get the ball rolling to receive funds.
FEMA provides survivors with basic needs to help start recovery, including making essential home repairs, finding a temporary place to stay, and repairing or replacing certain household items.
Due to their proximity to the Passaic River, the neighborhood surrounding Cobb Park was one of the many areas in Paterson severely affected by Ida.
Mayor Andre Sayegh, Paterson Fire Department Chief Brian McDermott, and Deputy Chief Ronald Van Kluyve, OEM Deputy Coordinator also attended.
Paterson Public Schools, suffered several damaged buildings from the storm and had to start the 2021-2022 school year with three days of remote learning as facilities and maintenance crews worked to make the buildings safe for students.
RELATED | President Joe Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in NJ, NYC
To apply for federal assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-FEMA.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip