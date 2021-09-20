FEMA representatives meet with residents in Paterson after Ida damage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- FEMA representatives were on hand for Paterson residents who suffered property damage and loss from Hurricane Ida.

Representatives met with residents at Cobb Park to help them get the ball rolling to receive funds.

FEMA provides survivors with basic needs to help start recovery, including making essential home repairs, finding a temporary place to stay, and repairing or replacing certain household items.

Due to their proximity to the Passaic River, the neighborhood surrounding Cobb Park was one of the many areas in Paterson severely affected by Ida.



Mayor Andre Sayegh, Paterson Fire Department Chief Brian McDermott, and Deputy Chief Ronald Van Kluyve, OEM Deputy Coordinator also attended.

Paterson Public Schools, suffered several damaged buildings from the storm and had to start the 2021-2022 school year with three days of remote learning as facilities and maintenance crews worked to make the buildings safe for students.

RELATED | President Joe Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in NJ, NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has more on President Biden's tour of New Jersey following the devastating damage brought by Ida.



To apply for federal assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseypatersonhurricane idaback to schooldrowningfemafloodingflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Law enforcement swarms Brian Laundrie's family home in Petito case
Woman tells GMA she picked up Laundrie as hitchhiker in Wyoming
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Weekly COVID testing to resume in NYC schools next Monday
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt
9 contractors accused of bribing NYCHA superintendents
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded outside NYC lounge
Show More
Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way
Van pulls up, 2 men rob victim of cash, iPhone at gunpoint in Queens
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Super-spreader concern as UN General Assembly meets in NYC
COVID News: CDC to consider booster shots after FDA rulings
More TOP STORIES News